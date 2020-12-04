1/1
John T. Woodring
John "Jack" T. Woodring, 70, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Alberta (Patrick) Woodring, to whom he was married 51 years.
Born in Coal-
dale, on Aug. 15, 1950, Jack was a son of the late John "Whitey" and Fern Schellhammer) Woodring.
A 1968 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he was employed at Ametek Westchester Plastics, Nesquehoning, for 32 years. Jack currently was a bartender for the Tamaqua American Legion, where he was a social member.
He was a life member and past president of the American Hose Company, Tamaqua. Jack was a member of the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club in Lehighton; the West Penn Rod and Gun Club; and the Schuylkill County Notre Dame Club.
He was affiliated with Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua.
In addition to his wife, Alberta, he is survived by sons, John Woodring, and his wife Regina, of Gilbertsville, and Christopher Woodring of Idaho; granddaughters, Madisyn Woodring and Jordan Woodring; grandson, Zachary Woodring; siblings, Linda Yellets of Cape May, NJ, Ray Woodring, and his companion Debbie, of Tamaqua, Robert "Bob" Woodring, and his wife Irene, of Hometown, Shelly Woodring of Tamaqua, and Jim Woodring of Houston, TX; and several nephews and nieces.
Services: are private at the convenience of the family. In his memory, one may "Plant a Tree" through the funeral home website or make a donation to the American Hose Company No. 1, 39 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


Published in Times News on Dec. 4, 2020.
