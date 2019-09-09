Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
John V. Student Obituary
John V. Student
John V. Student, 91, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Betty (Stanko) Student, who passed away in 2009.
He worked for the State Auditor's General Office and was the
co-owner of the former Student's Café, Lansford.
Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Valentovic) Student.
He was a graduate of the former Coaldale High School.
Student was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, the Coaldale Russian Club and the American Legion, Italian Club and AMVETS, all of Lansford.
Surviving are a daughter Suzanne, wife of Nicholas Vavro of Lansford; two grandsons, Justin Vavro and Philip Vavro, both of Lansford; two great-granddaughters, London and Maiya; a sister, Mary Hunt of Haverford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Stephen, William and Joseph.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 9, 2019
