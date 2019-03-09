|
John Vargovich
John J. Vargovich, 88, of Lansford died on Friday, March 8, in Hometown.
Prior to retiring, he worked as a computer repairman for RCA and Univac.
Born in Lansford on Aug. 1, 1930, he was a son of the late John M. and Anna (Valco) Vargovich.
A 1948 graduate of the former St. Ann's High School, Lansford, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
John was a member of the former St. Michael Catholic Church, Lansford, and he was a Ham Radio Operator.
Surviving are a sister, Martha Dilley in Florida; numerous nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-
great-nephews and nieces.
Predeceasing him were a brother, Joseph Vargovich and sisters, Mary Vargovich, Ann Bybel, Agnes Andel, and Rose Vargovich.
Services: To be announced by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 9, 2019