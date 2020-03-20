Home

John W. Bowman Jr. Obituary
John W. Bowman Jr.
John W. Bowman Jr., 63, of 4th St., Palmerton, died Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Kathryn A. (Werkheiser) Bowman, since Dec. 17, 1977.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late John W. Sr. and Marguerite (McC-arty) Bowman.
John was employed by Vict-
aulic Corporation, Alburtis, retiring in 2019.
John enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Survivors: wife; daughters, Jennifer L., wife of Joel Mora, of Bethlehem, and Cynthia M., wife of Stephen Daku, of Towamensing Township; son, John W. III of Jim Thorpe; four grandchildren, Aiden, Alexander, Ryland and Milan; sister, Lori, wife of Steve Lighting, of Center Valley; brothers, Larry, and wife Carol, of Reading, and Scott of Palmerton; several nieces and nephews.
Services: at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: to a .
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2020
