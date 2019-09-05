|
|
John W. Holmberg
John W. Holmberg, 75, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" (Kane), to whom he was married 55 years.
Born in Northampton, England, on Oct. 19, 1943, John was the son of the late John F. and Betty (Love) Holm-
berg.
A 1961 grad-
uate of
Tam-
aqua High School, he attended the Ford School of Business in Pottsville.
John worked for the Borough of Tamaqua for 29 years as an operator of the borough water treatment plant. Prior to his employment at the water treatment plant, he worked for Joseph Boyle Builders and also Holmberg Builders.
John was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, one of the original founding members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad, and a member of the Tuscarora Sportsman Club.
In addition to his wife Betsy, he is survived by sister, Betty Horton, and her husband Thomas, of Haddon Heights, N.J.; nephews, Edward Kane, Brian Kane, Sean Kane, Michael Horton and Douglas Horton; niece, Christine Kane; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Tamaqua Rescue Squad, 19 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 5, 2019