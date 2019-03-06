John W. Marczyk

John W. Marczyk, 94, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township.

Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Lehonchock) Marczyk.

He was a miner in the Nesquehoning mines and later worked in the maintenance department for the Zollinger-Harned Department Store, Allentown.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, and the Nesquehoning American Legion.

Surviving are a sister, Violet Marczyk of Lehighton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Porembo, Frances Hasting, Martha Yatsko and Mary Sabo; and two brothers, Joseph and Frank Marczyk.

Service: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment, S.S. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Contributions in his name may be made to the church.