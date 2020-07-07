John Wesley KehlorJohn Wesley Kehlor, 81, of North Lehigh Street Tamaqua, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Orwigsburg Center.Born Sunday, Sept. 4, 1938, in Pottsville, the son of the late John and Marion (Behler) Kehlor.Surviving are his wife Doris (Wittig) Kehlor; son, Scott W. Kehlor of New Holland; and grandson, Spenser Kehlor.John retired after 35 years from I.C.I. Americas, having worked in production and sales in their Wilmington, DE, Valley Forge and Reynolds plants.John and his wife Doris are known for their meticulously manicured garden on North Lehigh Street.John served honorably in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons. He belonged to the Bloomsburg Consistory, was a 32 Degree Mason and member of the Rajah Temple Shrine.Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St. Tamaqua.Condolences may be made to the family at