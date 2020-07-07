1/
John Wesley Kehlor
1938 - 2020
John Wesley Kehlor, 81, of North Lehigh Street Tamaqua, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Orwigsburg Center.
Born Sunday, Sept. 4, 1938, in Pottsville, the son of the late John and Marion (Behler) Kehlor.
Surviving are his wife Doris (Wittig) Kehlor; son, Scott W. Kehlor of New Holland; and grandson, Spenser Kehlor.
John retired after 35 years from I.C.I. Americas, having worked in production and sales in their Wilmington, DE, Valley Forge and Reynolds plants.
John and his wife Doris are known for their meticulously manicured garden on North Lehigh Street.
John served honorably in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons. He belonged to the Bloomsburg Consistory, was a 32 Degree Mason and member of the Rajah Temple Shrine.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St. Tamaqua.
Condolences may be made to the family at
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
