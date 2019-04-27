Home

Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Joline L. Ahner

Joline L. Ahner, 42, of Summit Hill, formerly of Lehighton, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Easton Manor Care.
"When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart. For every time you think of me, I'm right there inside your heart."
Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of Bryan and Carolyn (Miller) Ahner of Lehighton.
Joline was a CNA and was employed by Redco Group, Summit Hill.
She loved her family and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: a son, Troy Freeby, of Lehighton; four daughters, Marissa Freeby, of Lansford, Cassie Moyer, of Allentown, Kierstan Moyer, of Summit Hill, and Kayla Kibler, of Lehighton; a brother, Bryan Ahner Jr. and his wife, Tanya, of Lehighton; a sister, Sherry, wife of William Hyland, of Lansford; two grandchildren, Aubrey Freeby and Felicity Thomas; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family from the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences at www.
hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2019
