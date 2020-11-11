1/
Jonathan D. Smith III
1954 - 2020
Jonathan D.
Smith III
Jonathan D. Smith III, 66, of Andreas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Rose (Ulshafer) Smith.
Born in Weissport, he was a son of the late Jonathan D. Smith Jr. and Ellen (Behler) Smith.
Jonathan worked for the former Bethlehem Steel, where he held various positions over several years.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
He was an avid hunter and Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed bowling at Fritz Lanes in Lehighton. Pop Pop enjoyed playing cards with his family.
Surviving, along with his wife; are a daughter, Pamela Mack, and her husband Matthew, of Slatington; son-in-law, Louis J. Sommers of Summit Hill; grandchildren, Amber, Mackenzie, Caelin, Jonathan V, Emily and Louis; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Katelyn; sisters, Naoma, Margaret, Rose Marie and Melody.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan IV; daughter, Jennifer; and brother, Kevin.
Service: Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sky-View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
