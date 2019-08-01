Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Jordan A. Heckman

Jordan A. Heckman Obituary
Jordan A. Heckman
Jordan A. Heckman, 44, of West Penn Pike, Tamaqua, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born Saturday, June 21, 1975, in Coal-
dale, he is survived by his father, Arthur Heckman; mother, Charline R. (Wolfe) Lorah, and her companion Michael Espenschied; brothers, Tim J. Heckman, and his wife Hilary, of Mountain View, CA, and Nicholas J. Heckman, and his companion Danielle Goodman, of Albany, GA.
Jordan was predeceased by his stepfather, Roy L. Lorah, who played an integral role in his life.
Jordan attended Tamaqua Area schools and worked in the dietary department of St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center in Coaldale.
He enjoyed gaming and computers. Jordan will be missed by many.
Service: A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Private interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 1, 2019
