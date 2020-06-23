Jose M. Gonzalez
Jose M. Gonzalez, 71, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born June 4, 1949, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Ernesto Gonzalez and Virginia Malvale', and husband of Patricia M. (McCaffery) Gonzalez.
Jose worked as a casting processor for Victaulic in Alburtis for 29 years.
Survivors: Wife, Patricia; son, Kenneth Snyder of Palmerton; daughters, Mercy Agviar and Dori Sorto, both of New York, Deirdre Gonzalez of Palmerton, and Linda Agron of Allentown; brother, Fernando Rivera of Rochester, NY; sisters, Susie Rivera of Bethlehem, and Lucy Rivera of Puerto Rico; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services: The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service all on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association in care of the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Jun. 23, 2020.