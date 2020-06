Jose M. GonzalezJose M. Gonzalez, 71, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.Born June 4, 1949, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Ernesto Gonzalez and Virginia Malvale', and husband of Patricia M. (McCaffery) Gonzalez.Jose worked as a casting processor for Victaulic in Alburtis for 29 years.Survivors: Wife, Patricia; son, Kenneth Snyder of Palmerton; daughters, Mercy Agviar and Dori Sorto, both of New York, Deirdre Gonzalez of Palmerton, and Linda Agron of Allentown; brother, Fernando Rivera of Rochester, NY; sisters, Susie Rivera of Bethlehem, and Lucy Rivera of Puerto Rico; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Services: The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service all on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at:Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association in care of the funeral home.