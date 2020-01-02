Home

Joseph A. Biasi Obituary
Joseph Ambrose Biasi
Joseph Ambrose Biasi, 84, of Seek Section of Coaldale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coal-
dale.
Born Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1935, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph August and Elizabeth Mary (Lusch) Biasi.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Jacqueline L. (Jones) Biasi; sons, Joseph J. Biasi, and his wife Erla, of New Ringgold, and David J. Biasi, and Betsy Steffy, of Tuscarora; daughter; Betsy Weaver, and her husband Kevin, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Joe, and his wife Mary K., Aimee, and her husband Matt, Celina, Kyle, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Joey, Rocco, Phillip and Jaclyn.
He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Davidson.
Joe was a 1953 graduate of Coaldale High School and owned and operated Biasi Beer Distributors of Coaldale from 1963 to 1981. Joe retired from the former J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills having worked in the Bleach and Dye Room. Joe enjoyed long walks and was the family dog walker.
Service: Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Memorials in his name to: Hillside S.P.C.A., 51 S.P.C.A. Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 2, 2020
