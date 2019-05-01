Joseph A. Consoli

Joseph A. Consoli, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Hartranft) Consoli, with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on April 28.

Known as "Joe the Tailor," he worked for the David Martin Men's Store, Elizabethtown, for 30 years, and later worked for Bill Maloney Men's Wear, Her-shey.

Earl-ier in his career, he also was a realtor for Olweiler Realty.

Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Luigi and Maria (Cozotorto) Consoli.

He was a 1948 graduate of the former Nesquehoning High School.

Joseph was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown, the Hershey Italian Lodge, where he played bocce ball, the Elizabethtown Moose Lodge No. 596 and the Elizabethtown VFW Post 5667.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking.

Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Carlo, husband of Jill, and John, both of Elizabethtown, and Raymond of Harrisburg; a daughter, Maria, wife of Chris Clouser of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Frank Consoli, companion of Dottie Geib, of Mount Joy.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph A. II; four brothers, Vincent, John, Louis and Anthony; and a sister, Caroline Remaker.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday in St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown. His interment will be private in St. Peter Cemetery, Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church Historical Preservation, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Published in Times News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary