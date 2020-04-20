Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Joseph B. Stone
Joseph B. Stone
Joseph B. Stone, 63, of Stroudsburg, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg.
He worked for the Panther Valley Mining Division for many years.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Pitera) Stone.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are a sister, Mary-Frances Stone; three nieces, Theresa (Stone) Baddick, Christina Figueroa and Rebecca Horvath; and one great-
niece, Jayden.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2020
