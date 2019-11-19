|
|
Joseph C, Filip
Joseph C. Filip, 93, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Maple Shade Meadows Assisted Living in Nesquehoning. He was the husband of Florence (Solick) Filip, to whom he was married for 70 years this past September.
Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Casimir and Sophie (Gniadecka) Filip.
He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1944. Joseph had worked for Luden in Reading, LeLite Plant in Tamaqua and last for Bethlehem Steel.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 16th Battalion from 1944-46.
He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Summit Hill and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. He was also a member of Summit Hill American Legion Post 316.
Joseph was a loving husband, father and grandfather and always had taken care of everyone's needs before his own. He was known as the chief family elder and caretaker.
Surviving, along with his wife, are a daughter, Marge Homcha, and her husband Stephen; grandchildren, Christine, and her husband Kyle, Brittany, and her husband Trevin, and Brent, and his fiancé Sarah; great-
granddaughter, Adelyn; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John Phillip and Adolph Phillip; sisters, Leocadia, Tillie Simek, Stella Mantz, Florence Bartel, Anna Schollenberger and Stephanie Stawiarski.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Military interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 19, 2019