Joseph C. Walker Sr.

Joseph C. Walker Sr., 70, of West Penn Township, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Joan (Meyers) Walker, to whom he was married 52 years.

Born in Upper Darby, on Feb 4, 1950, Joseph was a son of the late Joseph H. Walker and

Lillian (Clemens) Rog-osky.

A high school football player and graduate, he received an associate's degree from the Philadelphia Wireless Institute and also received a associate's degree in Culinary Arts.

Joseph was a nursing home chef and prior to that was employed at Split Rock Lodge.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Ocala, Florida; a social member of the Quakake American Legion; and a member of the Quakake Fire Company, where he formerly served as a trustee and treasurer. Joseph enjoyed fishing and gardening; going to Ocean City, MD; and taking scenic drives.

In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by sons, Joseph Walker Jr., and his wife Stacey, of Tamaqua, and Jason Walker, and his wife Patty, of New Ringgold; daughter, Joan Miller of Hometown; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, James Walker, and his wife Barbara, of Nuremberg; sisters, Patricia Clee of New Ringgold, Lisa Walton of Oregon, and Janis Shepard of Ohio; and stepfather, George Rogosky of Still Creek.

He was predeceased by a brother, George Rogosky.

Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.





