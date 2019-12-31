|
|
Joseph E. Blihar
Joseph E. Blihar, 76, of Edgemont Avenue, Palmerton, died late Saturday evening, Dec. 28, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Catherine R. (Pazo) Blihar, who passed away in 2017.
Born in Potts-
ville, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Elizabeth M. (Fredericks) Blihar.
He was a machinist for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation and later was employed by CSR PenTeleData as an inventory specialist.
A 1962 graduate of Marian High School, he later served our country honorably in the Army, Vietnam Era, attaining the rank of SP4.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the American Legion Post and the Hungarian Club, all of Palmerton, and the AMVETS Post, Lansford.
Over the years, he enjoyed volunteering at the church festival stands.
Surviving are two daughters, Alicia, wife of Dan Hicks of Etters, York County, and Lydia M., wife of Robert S. Shotwell of Palmerton; a son, John J. of Wescosville; nine grandchildren; a great-
grandson; a sister, Renee A., wife of Joseph Briener, and a brother, Robert W., and his wife, Cindy, both of Tamaqua; and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a brother, William A.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Niche Entombment with military honors 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Call 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to Valor Home-Jonas, 1150 Seier Drive, Kunkletown, PA 18058. Online condolences can be offered at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 31, 2019