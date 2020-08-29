Joseph E. Goodrich Sr.
Joseph E. Goodrich Sr., 76, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Township.
Born Friday, Oct. 8, 1943 in Shenandoah, he was the son of the late Wassel and Anna (Wandilzak) Goodrich.
A 1961 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, Joe served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Brazer for Triumph Controls of North Wales for 33 years.
Joe's job required meticulous precision for he worked on parts for the aerospace division. He cared his sense for detail into all facets of his life. Joe was also a talented carpenter, and enjoyed tinkering on cars. He was eager to help any of his children on home projects and his children knew there was only one way, "the right way."
He was a member of the Phoenix Hose Co., and East End Field and Stream Club of Shenandoah, and Beta Sigma Phi envoy.
Joe also liked to fish, cook and bake.
Surviving is his significant other of 25 years with whom he resided, Suzanne (Krepak) Krell; sons, Joseph E. Goodrich Jr. of Shenandoah, Jason T. Goodrich and his wife, Anna, of Bridgewater, NJ; daughter, Amanda Goodrich of Shenandoah; brother, William Goodrich of Lancaster; sister, Dolores Gouba and her husband, Bill, of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and Suzanne's boys whom he treated as his own, George W. Krell, Kevin M. Krell and his wife, Claudia, and Frank J. Krell. Many nieces and nephews also survive Joe.
Services: Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. John XXIII R.C.C. at 301 Pine Broad St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Interment with military honors will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name may be made to a charity of one's choice
