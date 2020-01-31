|
Joseph F. Polak
Joseph F. Polak, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Moravian Manor in Lititz. Husband of Grace (Kalinak) Polak, they were married 52 years on Dec. 9, 2019.
Joe was born in Lans-
ford, on March 23, 1933, son of the late Stephen and Anna (Vargovich) Polak.
Joe graduated from Coaldale High School in 1951 and graduated from Stephen's Trade School.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a 64-year member of the American Legion in Coaldale.
He was a machine shop foreman at J.L. Clark Company.
Joe was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lancaster.
The family would like to thank Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice for the care Joe received over the past two months.
Survivors: Wife, Grace; daughter, Mary Beth Fink of Lancaster; sister, Anna Syrca of Binghamton, N.Y.; brothers, John Polak, husband of Kathleen, of Summit Hill and Steve Polak, husband of Jean Ann, of Allentown; many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by a sister, Mary Pavlovich.
Service: Viewing on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Additional viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by his funeral Mass at noon in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Burial with military honors in St. Michael's Cemetery in Summit Hill. Funeral arrangements are by the Herron Funeral Homes, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com. Contributions in his memory to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley.
Published in Times News on Jan. 31, 2020