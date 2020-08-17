1/
Joseph Howay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Howay
Joseph Howay, 84, of Tuscarora, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home.
Born in Tuscarora on July 9, 1936, he was a son of the late Michael E. and Margaret (Krynock) Howay.
A 1954 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Joseph served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement in 1993, he was employed as an aircraft mechanic for the Defense Logistics Agency, New Cumberland Army Depot.
Joseph was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association and St. Mary Byzantine Church in Brockton.
He is survived by niece, Michelle Downing of Tamaqua; great-nieces, Kristy Davis of Tresckow, and Sheridan Downing of Tamaqua; and great-great-niece, Veyda Erbe.
Joseph was predeceased by a brother, Michael Howay in 2010; and a sister, Jean M. Howay in 2001.
Service: The Office of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Interment in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Tuscarora, will follow. Call 10-11 a.m. on Monday. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved