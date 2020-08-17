Joseph Howay
Joseph Howay, 84, of Tuscarora, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home.
Born in Tuscarora on July 9, 1936, he was a son of the late Michael E. and Margaret (Krynock) Howay.
A 1954 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Joseph served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement in 1993, he was employed as an aircraft mechanic for the Defense Logistics Agency, New Cumberland Army Depot.
Joseph was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association and St. Mary Byzantine Church in Brockton.
He is survived by niece, Michelle Downing of Tamaqua; great-nieces, Kristy Davis of Tresckow, and Sheridan Downing of Tamaqua; and great-great-niece, Veyda Erbe.
Joseph was predeceased by a brother, Michael Howay in 2010; and a sister, Jean M. Howay in 2001.
Service: The Office of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Interment in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Tuscarora, will follow. Call 10-11 a.m. on Monday. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
.