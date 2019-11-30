Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Joseph J. Arner Obituary
Joseph J. Arner, 51, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Bristol, PA, he was the son of the late Bernard and Margaret (Vavro) Arner. He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1986.
Joseph co-owned the former Silver Screen Video Store in Lansford, and then worked for Blockbuster in Omaha, NE. He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving is a brother, Edward Arner of Coaldale; sister, Patricia Gibbs and her husband, Aaron, of Ohio; niece, Autumn Stopp and her husband, Ryan, of Coaldale.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Arner.
Services: Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019
