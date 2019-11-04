|
|
Joseph J.
Gallagher
Joseph J. "Jay" Gallagher, beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Leisen-ring Street, Lansford, passed away peacefully on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale, at the age of 81 years.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane (Moyer) Gallagher; daughter, Karen Tomko, wife of Steve, of Deland, Fla.; son, Joseph Gallagher, and his wife Kathy, of Honey Brook; grandchildren, Shawn, and his wife Angellina, Bryan, and his companion Floribel and Colby; a great-grandchild, Harper; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen E. Gallagher, John "Jack" Gallagher and Robert F. Gallagher.
Born in Lansford on March 16, 1938, a son of the late John B. and Lenore (McGuire) Gallagher.
A 1955 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Joseph served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Air Products & Chemicals of Hometown after 34 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, the Lansford Italian Club and the Men of Marian, for which he was a founding member of the Hall of Fame.
Joseph was an ardent Notre Dame football fan.
Service: Private graveside services, with military honors, at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Memorials in his name to: Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Joseph can be sent by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 4, 2019