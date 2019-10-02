|
|
Joseph J. Grayo
Joseph J. Grayo, 84, of Towamensing Township, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Mary Ann (Doll) Grayo.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Anna (Costa) and Henry Grayo.
Joseph was employed in the delicatessen business. In his early years, he owned his own store. Later, he worked as a supervisor of a chain of Shop'N'Bag delicatessens in the Philadelphia area. Joe provided the best catered parties.
Besides his love of food, he was the "King" of rummy and pinochle.
He enjoyed watching his Phillies and Eagles. What he loved the most was being surrounded by his family, and going to the Palmerton Senior Center.
Survivors: Wife, Mary Ann. Joe was the dear father of daughter, Sharon (Jack Jr.) Westermann with whom he resided; sons, Joseph (Lisa) Grayo of Mickleton, NJ, John Grayo of Smyrna, DE, and Christopher (Joanne) Grayo of Bensalem; loving grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of four; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, and two brothers.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia. Call, 10-11 a.m., Saturday in the church. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia. Contributions in lieu of flowers, , Lehigh Valley Branch, 617A Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 2, 2019