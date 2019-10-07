|
Joseph J.
Hager Jr.
Joseph J. Hager Jr. of The Villages, FL, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019.
Born on Oct. 9, 1942, in Summit Hill, to Joseph and Genevieve (Phillips) Hager, he was a 1960 graduate of Marian High School.
After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked in the communications field for 24 years and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant, having had various tours of duty including Vietnam. He then spent 23 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in Orlando, FL.
He retired to The Villages in 2007. His hobbies included stamp collecting, metal detecting, fishing, pool and target practice.
He was a parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Diane (Pinner); daughters, Karen (Marty) L'Heureux of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Penny (Jim) Moore of St Cloud, FL; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bette Ann (Stan) Ogozalek of Sterling Park, VA, and Frances Hager of Hughesville; a brother, Jim (Lottie) of Summit Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was buried with full military honors at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2019