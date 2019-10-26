|
|
Joseph J. Lewis Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph J. Lewis Sr. of Ephrata announced the passing of Joseph on Oct. 21, 2019, at Ephrata Manor Nursing Home.
Joseph was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Philadelphia, a son of Agnes Lewis (Gordon) and Harry Lewis (Luigi Ghizzoni). Predeceased by a brother, Vincent Lewis; and a sister, Ann Lewis Miller.
Lovingly remem-bered and survived by his wife, Suzanne Knox Lewis, formerly of Nesquehoning; children, Joseph Lewis (Pam) of Cazenovia, N.Y., Mary Agnes Lewis Kuhn (Paul) of Malvern, James Lewis (Dana) of Lancaster, and David Lewis (Janine) of Downingtown; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a brother Gerard Lewis of Wayne.
Joseph attended North Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Navy in World War II.
He worked as a mechanic at JD Morrisey, Budd Co. and owned and operated Lewis Gulf auto repair in the Mayfair section of NE Philadelphia with his brother, Vincent, for over 40 years. During those years, Joe was someone who developed many friendships with his customers with his engaging and generous nature toward all who he met.
Joe was very active in playing sports growing up in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia, where we played for and coached in the Holmesburg Ramblers football club.
He was also very passionate and dedicated to family and enjoyed spending time his children and grandchildren.
He was of the Catholic faith and a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church and Knights of Columbus of Ephrata.
Our family would like to recognize and thank the terrific care givers of Ephrata Manor who provided excellent care and support for Joe over the past year.
Services: A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Services under the care of Gravenor's, Ephrata.
To offer online condolences, please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 26, 2019