Joseph J. Recker

Joseph J. Recker, 78, of Palmerton, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Marietta T. (Erschen) Recker.

He worked at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for over 15 years and then was a custodian for the Palmerton Area School District for 20 years before retiring in 2002.

Born on June 17, 1941, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank and Kathryn (Konik) Recker.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are two sons, Mark P., and his wife, Kelly, and Brian W., and his wife, Tammy, both of Palmerton; a sister, Delores Unangst of Danielsville; three grandchildren; and long-time companion of 15 years, Alberta Banko of Palmerton.

He was also predeceased by brother, Francis.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Arrange-ments by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, c/o the funeral home, 18071.