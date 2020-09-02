Joseph J. Wertman
Joseph J. Wertman, 62, of Hometown, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife and partner of 30 years following a battle with ALS.
Born at the former Potts-
ville Hospital he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Hill) Kasper.
He graduated from high school and served with the United States Army.
He worked as a carpenter for various local contractors.
He grew up in Tamaqua and spent 25 years in Mahanoy City before moving to Hometown. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 30 years and was named volunteer of the year at SCI Mahanoy.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two sisters Sandra Murton and Violet Peters.
Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Ann Kuczynski; sons, Dennis Trudich, Julius Dudash, Jason Dudash, and his wife Ashley, Kyle Kuczynski, and his fiancé' Jordan; a daughter, Angel Trudich; siblings, Linda Yeager, Josie Kasper and Ed Kasper; grandchildren, Winter, Abby, Nora, Mason, Lilly, Kenli, Jase, Isaiah and Eli; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe beat ALS and fought to the end. His strength and love for family and friends left memories and laughs to last a lifetime.
He loved to talk and spend time helping his fellow friends of Bill W.
Service: Relatives and friends are invited to call and visit with the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City. All guests are requested to follow COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name to the ALS Association, 5720 Meadowbrook Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112 would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com
.