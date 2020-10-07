Joseph J. Breslin

Joseph James Breslin (Pooner), 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly Summit Hill, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 15, 1940, in Summit Hill to Joseph and Eleanor (Miller) Breslin.

He is survived by his wife, AnnMarie of Port Charlotte; son, Kevin Breslin, and fiancé Beth Henninger, of Penn Forest; and granddaughter, Emily Breslin of Andreas; and several cousins.

Joe retired from Lehigh Coal and Navigation after 30 years as an electrician/lineman with UMWA Local 1536.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Known by many as Jumping Joey Breslin, he spent many years on the local racetrack circuit. He enjoyed victories at Nazareth, Dorney Park and Mahoning Valley.

Joe was an avid outdoors man who spent many days hunting and fishing with his best friend, his son. After retiring to Port Charlotte he enjoyed fishing the salt waters of Florida.

Services: will be private at the convenience of the family.





