Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Joseph John Carroll Jr.

Joseph John Carroll Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Carroll Jr.
Joseph John Carroll Jr. of Tamaqua died on Dec. 16.
He was a son of Kath-erine "Kitty" Carroll and the late Joseph J. Carroll Sr.
Surviving in addition to his mother are five children, Rachel, Joseph III, Emily, Maya and Jacob; four grandchildren; and three siblings, Lori Schmerfeld and John and Thomas Carroll.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Dec. 23, St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Pine St., Tamaqua. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in his name may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 20, 2019
