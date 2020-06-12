Joseph L. Deitrich

Joseph L. Deitrich, 79, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Joan (Epler) Deitrich, to whom he was married 57 years.

Born in Coaldale, on Dec. 7, 1940, Joe was a son of the late Leo and Dorothy (Keip) Dietrich.

A 1958 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he worked for Mack Trucks in Allentown, retiring in 2000 from their plant in Ma-

cungie.

Joe was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tama-

qua; the East End Fire Company, Tamaqua; the Lansford St. Ann's Pinochle Club; the Burger King Breakfast Club, Tamaqua; and a former member and president of the Tamaqua Italian Club. He was a member of the Lehigh River Stocking Association and an avid fisherman on the Lackawaxen River.

Joe was a diehard Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed visiting the casinos.

In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by son, Jeffrey Deitrich of Tamaqua; daughters, Judi Deitrich, and her spouse Kristin Crossett, of Pardeesville, PA, and Jennifer Fleming, and her husband William, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Andrew Deitrich, Ethan Deitrich and Jamison Brennan; great-

granddaughter, Avery Deitrich; brother, John Dietrich, and his wife Carol, of Tamaqua; and several nephews and nieces.

Joe was predeceased by son, Joseph Jr. in 1991; and sister, Lillian Yelsh.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, in St. John XXIII Church, Tamaqua. You are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The family has requested no flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made

at www.zgfuneralhome.

com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store