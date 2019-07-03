Joseph L. Kuhla

Joseph Law-rence Kuhla, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Friday June 28, 2019 in Katy, Texas.

Born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Jim Thorpe, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Gresh) Kuhla.

In his younger years, Joseph served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Roanoke, before finding his passion in elementary physical education, in which he worked as a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland for 31 years.

After happily retiring, he continued to indulge in his love of sports. There was rarely a day you would not find him on a golf course. Aside from golf, he loved baseball and college basketball, and, if the Baltimore Orioles or University of Maryland basketball were on TV, he was most likely watching the game.

Joseph was a very religious man, a devout Catholic, and served dutifully as an usher at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, Maryland, of which he was a 40-year member.

Known to many as Lefty, he was the kind of man few could not love. With his giving nature, affable demeanor and fun-loving and playful banter, he brightened the lives of many he came across in his lifetime.

Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce (Knappenberger) Kuhla; and four brothers, George Kuhla, Thomas Kuhla, Jack Kuhla and James Kuhla.

Surviving are a daughter, Rene Kuhla Gleespen (husband Michael Gleespen), and two granddaughters, Jenna Gleespen and Megan Gleespen.

At his request, no service will be held. He will be interred at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air. Published in Times News on July 3, 2019