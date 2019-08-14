|
|
Joseph L. Weldon
Joseph L. Weldon, 65, of Pottsville, and formerly of South Tamaqua, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Pottsville.
Born in Tuscarora, on Feb. 19, 1954, he was a son of Constance (Weber) Weldon of Pottsville and the late James Weldon.
In addition to his mother, Joseph is survived by sisters, Mary Rex, and her husband Robert, of Spring City, PA, Pat Langton, and her husband Thomas, of New Philadelphia, Rebeca Jones of La Grange, GA, and Deborah L. Reed, and her companion Dave Fortin, of Tuscarora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John Weldon, Daniel Weldon and James Weldon; and sisters, Karen Weldon and Theresa Greenall.
Service: A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made
at www.zgfuneralhome.
com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Aug. 14, 2019