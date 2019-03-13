Joseph P. Bednarik

Joseph P. Bednarik, 85, of New Ringgold, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Patricia (Schweitzer) Bednarik. They celebrated 59 years of marriage on Nov. 7, 2018.

Prior to retiring, he was employed at Mack Trucks as a mechanic for 24 years, owned and operated Joe's Lawn Equipment and previously farmed.

Born in Andreas, he was a son of the late Michael and Ella (Matyascik) Bednarik.

Joe was a member of St. John XXIII Church, Tamaqua.

He was an Army veteran.

He was a member of the West Penn Township Lions Club, where he received their highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship. He served 17 years on the Carbon County Fair Board of Directors.

Joe was a mechanic and interested in fixing and working on anything with a motor.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, James Smulligan; three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Cynthia, wife of James Smulligan, Andreas, and Kristin Brode of Tamaqua; three grandchildren, Alicia Houser, Samantha Whah and Matthew Smulligan, six great-grandchildren and one on the way; nieces and nephews.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., in St. John XXIII Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, on Saturday, March 16. Friends may call at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, on Friday, March 15, from 6:30-8 p.m. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Contributions may be made in his name to the church, 307 Pine St. Tamaqua, PA 18252; or Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.