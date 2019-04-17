Joseph P.

Holmberg Sr.

Joseph P. "Homer" Holmberg Sr., husband, father, brother, pap, of South Nescopec Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem at the age of 84.

Survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Beatrice M. (Dreisbach) Holmberg; daughter, Beth A. Tyson, wife of Todd, of New Ringgold; son, Joseph P. Holmberg Jr., and his wife Deborah, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Rachel Oberg, and her husband Ted, Joseph Holmberg, and his wife Leah, Jessica Miller, wife of Thomas, and Gabrielle Lech; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Teo, Kinsley, Joey, Madelin, and Gavin; sisters, Lois Deutsch of Tamaqua, and Pauline Walker of SC; brothers, Edward Holmberg, and his wife PJ, of Ohio, Charles Holmberg, and his wife Judy, of Center Valley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers, John, Mike, Elbert "Cotton," Robert "Sonny" and Elmer.

Joe served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He retired from Hart Metals of Tamaqua in 2011, having worked 42 1/2 years.

A member of the Tamaqua Legion, Joe coached knee-hi football and Little League baseball while his son played. Joe enjoyed fishing and bowling. He shot darts and pool as a member of the Tamaqua leagues.

Born in Tamaqua a son of the late John W. and Pauline (Gerber) Holmberg.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Thomas Horton officiating in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment with, military honors, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Memorials in Joe's name to: Janet Weiss Children's Hospital, G.H.F MC 25-76, 100 N. Academy St., Danville, PA 17822; or Brain Injury Assoc. of PA, 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.

Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019