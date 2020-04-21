|
|
Joseph Paul
Kupetz Jr.
Joseph Paul Kupetz Jr., 82, of Tuscarora, passed away at his residence Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 14, 1938, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Joseph Kupetz Sr. and Stella Pohlod.
Joe was last employed for Lehigh Coal & Navigation as a drag line operator and served in the U.S. Air Force with the 3635th Flying Training Wing in Reno, Nevada.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 144, Middleport.
Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie (Chinchar) Kupetz, Tuscarora; daughters, Marie A., wife of Robert Ritsick, Tamaqua, and Colleen A., wife of Steven Agosti, Tuscarora; sisters, Geri, wife of Russell King, Coaldale, Paulette Marcolla, Lehighton, and Darlene, wife of Bernard Wills, Delaware; grandchildren, Jessica Ritsick, Michael Ritsick, Steven Agosti, and companion Lauren Fedor, David Agosti, and fiancee Alyssa DeQuintal.
Service: Private services will held at the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Interment will be in St. Bertha's Cemetery.
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020