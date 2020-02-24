|
|
Joseph Peter Trinkle
Joseph Peter Trinkle, 79, of Bowmanstown, passed into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by family on Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020. He was the husband of Carol A. (Snyder) Trinkle. They were married for 56 years on Oct. 23, 2019.
Born in Northampton, on St. Joseph's Day, Tuesday, March 19, 1940, he was a son of the late Joseph S. and Mari I. (Vaccaro) Trinkle.
Joe worked for Helmer Manufacturing Company, Bowmanstown, for several years until he purchased Trinkle's Sales & Service, First and Iron streets, Lehighton. He later purchased a MIDAS franchise and served the Lehighton area for over 35 years.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
In his spare time Joe could be found boating, fishing, flying model airplanes and spending time with his devoted and loving wife and family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Melissa A., wife of Mark Dietrich Sr., of Summit Hill, and Jennifer Polak of Lansford; a son, David J. Trinkle, and his wife Lori, of Lehighton; a sister, Janet, wife of Michael Pfingstl, of Arizona; two brothers, Charles Trinkle, and his wife Gertrude, and Donato Trinkle, and his companion Barbara Keinert, of Bethlehem; a sister-inlaw, Bonnie Trinkle of Franklin Township; seven grandchildren, Joseph, BriAnn, Brandon Trinkle, Karalyn, wife of Brandon Williams, Mark Dietrich Jr., Logan and Justin Polak; five great-
grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Greyson Dietrich, Thomas Howell IV, Emma Grace Williams; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Rose Marie; and a brother, Stephen.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial in his honor will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 259 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, with the Rev. William T. Campion officiating. Call 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. in the church. Interment in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the church at 18071; or St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton, PA 18235.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020