Joseph S. Nenscel

Joseph S. Nenscel, 70, of Edgemont Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton Campus. He was the husband of Melody (Edgar) Nenscel since March 18, 1972.

He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Pos-tal Ser-vice in Slatington for 20 years before retiring in 2011, and previously was a garment worker for the former Blue Ridge Sportswear Company, Palmerton.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late James and Catherine (Cseh) Nenscel.

A 1966 graduate of Palmerton High School, he later served in the Army, (Vietnam) and attained the rank of SP5(T).

Joseph was a member of the Hungarian Club, American Legion Post and the V.F.W. Post, all of Palmerton.

He was a great Notre Dame Irish football fan.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Jeana Marie, wife of Matthew Baumgardt, and a son, Joshua J. and his wife, Kimberly, both of Palmerton; five grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Ella, Lilly and Lincoln; a sister, Jane Treskot of Salisbury; two brothers, James of Palmerton and Jay of Lehighton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a brother Jeffrey.

Service: Memorial service with military honors 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to the -VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101.