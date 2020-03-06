Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front Street
Allentown, PA
Joseph S. Novak

Joseph S.
Novak
Joseph Samuel Novak, 80 of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marg
-aret Mary (Snis-
cak) Novak for 53 years.
He worked for the Fuller Company, which later became F.L. Schmidt. When he retired, he became a parts delivery driver for NAPA Auto Parts of Allentown
A son of the late Joseph James and Helen (Gerber) Novak, he was a Specialist 4th class in the Army.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown.
He was an avid reader and loved doing math, logic puzzles, shuffleboard, puzzles and games. His greatest joy in life was his grandson, who always made him so proud.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Diane, wife of Keith Campbell in Arizona; a grandson, Nolan; two brothers, Daniel, and his wife, Linda, of Tamaqua, and Charles of Tuscarora,; and a sister, Karen, wife of Fritz Radcliff of Allentown.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas, husband of Barbara of Allentown.
Service: Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, 924 N. Front St., Allentown. After Mass, he will be cremated and transported to Arizona for interment. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9-10 a.m. Monday, Kohut Funeral Home, 950 N. Front St., Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18102, or to the .
Published in Times News on Mar. 6, 2020
