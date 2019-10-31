|
Joseph T. Daniels
Joseph T. "Peka Joe" Daniels, 76, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Lansford, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Plichta) Daniels.
He was employed in the maintenance department of Mack Trucks, Allentown, and then for St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale.
He was a member of the former St. Michael's Catholic Church, Lansford. He enjoyed listening to the Polkas and Polka Joe Manjack on Sundays.
Surviving are a son Joseph Jr., of Minnesota; a sister, Patricia Pituch of Oxford, PA; and nieces and nephews.
Service: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. The Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, Lansford, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019