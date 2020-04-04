|
Josephine A.
Partenio
Josephine A. Partenio, 75, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus.
She was the wife of John F. Partenio for 55 and a half years.
Born on May 1, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Liborio and Anna (Pagano) Leone and was a graduate of Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn.
Josephine worked in the cafeteria for P.S. 114 Elementary School in Brooklyn for many years.
She was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Lehighton and was a former member of Christian Church of Canarsie in Brooklyn.
Josephine was a "people person" who loved her family and being around others. She was well-known for being upfront and honest, which her family attributes to her Brooklyn roots, "You can take her out of Brooklyn, but you can't take the Brooklyn out of her."
She is survived by her loving husband; son, John R. Partenio, husband of Tina of South Windsor, CT; daughters, Christina Maiorano of Staten Island, N.Y. and Janine Partenio, wife of Eric Christman of Lehighton; grandchildren, Joseph, Jason, Tyler, Larissa and EJ; brother, John Leone, husband of Rose of Beverly Hills, FL; and sister, Jovanna, wife of Neal Motto of Long Island, N.Y.
Service: Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life service will be announced in the future. Schaeffer Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements.
