Josephine A.(DeLauretis) PetersJosephine A. (DeLauretis) Peters passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, in Tarpon Springs, Florida, in the loving arms of her husband, Thomas Peters.Born Feb. 23, 1956, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Ada J. (Cattivera) DeLauretis, she was also predeceased by a nephew, Spencer DeLauretis.Surviving are her siblings, Robert A. DeLauretis and his wife Janet of Scranton, Lorenzo P. "Larry" DeLauretis and his wife Ann Marie of Tamaqua, Peter DeLauretis and his wife Sharon of Colorado Springs, CO, Licia Schock and her husband Harold of Lansford; many nieces and nephews.A 1975 graduate of Panther Valley High School, Josephine had worked in the restaurant business for many years. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her pets.Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Josephine may be expressed by visiting