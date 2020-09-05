1/
Josephine A. (DeLauretis) Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A.
(DeLauretis) Peters
Josephine A. (DeLauretis) Peters passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, in Tarpon Springs, Florida, in the loving arms of her husband, Thomas Peters.
Born Feb. 23, 1956, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Ada J. (Cattivera) DeLauretis, she was also predeceased by a nephew, Spencer DeLauretis.
Surviving are her siblings, Robert A. DeLauretis and his wife Janet of Scranton, Lorenzo P. "Larry" DeLauretis and his wife Ann Marie of Tamaqua, Peter DeLauretis and his wife Sharon of Colorado Springs, CO, Licia Schock and her husband Harold of Lansford; many nieces and nephews.
A 1975 graduate of Panther Valley High School, Josephine had worked in the restaurant business for many years. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her pets.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Josephine may be expressed by visiting
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved