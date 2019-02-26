Home

Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption BVM Catholic Church
649 W. Washington Street
Slatington, PA
View Map
Mrs. Josephine A.
Serfass
Mrs. Josephine A. Serfass, 77, of Slatington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of LeRoy Serfass, who passed away in 2002.
A registered nurse, she worked for the former Allentown State Hospital before retiring in 1991.
Born on March 18, 1941, in Nor-thamp-ton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Baka) Cesanek.
She was an active member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, Slatington, where she participated in the Altar & Rosary Society and was an altar decorator and envelope counter.
The deceased belonged to the Allentown State Hospital employee club, the Slatington Centennial group, the Red Hat Society, Slatington Senior Citizens and the former Mountaineers mixed bowling league, and was a former secretary of the Springside Auxiliary.
Surviving are three daughters, Judith A., wife of David Rex, and Jacqueline Ann, wife of Michael Schuck, both of Slatington, and Jodi, wife of John Lieb of Schwenksville; seven grandchildren, Vanessa, Alyssa, Zachary, Blake, Brianna, Abigail and Alexander; a great-grandson, Ryker; a brother, Bernard Cesanek, and his wife, Diane; and five sisters, Eleanor Gabryluk, Helen Kerbacher, Johanna Feher, Bernadine, wife of Michel Malitz, and Elizabeth Rushatz.
She was also predeceased by siblings MaryAnn Marx, Catherine Cesanek, Michael, John and Joseph Cesanek.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. Interment, Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Northampton. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church.
Published in Times News on Feb. 26, 2019
