Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
307 Pine Street
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
307 Pine Street
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
1928 - 2019
Josephine Andreas Obituary
Josephine Andreas
Josephine Andreas, 91, of Nesquehoning, and formerly of the Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, and Andreas, died on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Fred F. Andreas, who died on Dec. 19, 2007.
Born in Andreas on Feb. 26, 1928, Josephine was a daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Zbv-atel) Drozdek.
She had worked for the Atlas Powder Company, Reynolds.
Currently a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Josephine was a member of the former St. Jerome Catholic Church.
The last of her immediate family, she was predeceased by siblings Rose, Anna, Pauline, Catherine, Agnes, Mary, Michael and John.
Josephine is survived by several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the Mass. Call 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the church hall. Memorials in Josephine's name may be made to the church 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Sept. 10, 2019
