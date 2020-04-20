Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Joyce Ann Hoag Obituary
Joyce Ann Hoag
Joyce Ann Hoag, 79, a former resident of Tamaqua currently residing in Lewisberry, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
She was married to Robert K. Hoag of Tamaqua. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage until his death in November 2005.
Born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Kotzer) Patoskie.
A 1958 graduate of Hazleton High School, Joyce had worked for Wagner Electric of Hazleton. She was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Tamaqua.
Joyce and Bob were blessed with a daughter and two granddaughters.
Joyce was a loving and selfless caregiver, mother and nana. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Heather H. Fenicle, and her husband Brian, of Wellsville; granddaughters, Quinn and Reid.
In addition to her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Patoskie.
Service: Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. She will be laid to rest in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to .
Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Joyce can be sent by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2020
