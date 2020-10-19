Joyce I. RuchJoyce I. Ruch, 80, of Franklin Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Convalescent Center, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of the late George E.A. "Dutch" Ruch Sr., who passed away in February.She took a great deal of joy and pride in caring for her family and keeping her home.Joyce was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Freavy and Carrie (Haydt) Berger.Survivors: daughter, Susan, and husband Richard Shelly; son, George Jr., and wife Donna; grandson, Michael Ruch, and fiancée Ariel Remes, granddaughter, Rachel Ruch and fiancé Tucker Allison.She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Berger; and sister, Gladys Stroup.Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.Contributions: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071.