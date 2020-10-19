1/
Joyce I. Ruch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce I. Ruch
Joyce I. Ruch, 80, of Franklin Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Convalescent Center, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of the late George E.A. "Dutch" Ruch Sr., who passed away in February.
She took a great deal of joy and pride in caring for her family and keeping her home.
Joyce was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Freavy and Carrie (Haydt) Berger.
Survivors: daughter, Susan, and husband Richard Shelly; son, George Jr., and wife Donna; grandson, Michael Ruch, and fiancée Ariel Remes, granddaughter, Rachel Ruch and fiancé Tucker Allison.
She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Berger; and sister, Gladys Stroup.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved