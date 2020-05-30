Joyce Kunkle
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Kunkle
Joyce Kunkle, 90, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was the wife of the late Richard Kunkle, who passed away April 7, 1990.
Born on May 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred (Arner) Mantz.
In her later years, she worked at the Boulevard Drive-In as a hostess.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Judy, wife of David Heffelfinger, of Lehighton; goddaughter, Diane Clements of Lebanon; sister, Phyllis Feller of Lebanon; nephews, David Mantz, husband of Judy, of Andreas and their children, Nicholas Mantz, husband of Morgan, of California, Emily Mantz of Andreas and Derek Mantz and his daughter, Morgan, of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Mantz.
Service: Private family services at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, or Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved