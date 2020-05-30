Joyce Kunkle
Joyce Kunkle, 90, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was the wife of the late Richard Kunkle, who passed away April 7, 1990.
Born on May 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred (Arner) Mantz.
In her later years, she worked at the Boulevard Drive-In as a hostess.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Judy, wife of David Heffelfinger, of Lehighton; goddaughter, Diane Clements of Lebanon; sister, Phyllis Feller of Lebanon; nephews, David Mantz, husband of Judy, of Andreas and their children, Nicholas Mantz, husband of Morgan, of California, Emily Mantz of Andreas and Derek Mantz and his daughter, Morgan, of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Mantz.
Service: Private family services at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, or Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Times News on May 30, 2020.