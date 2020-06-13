Joyce L. Cunfer
Joyce L. Cunfer, 94, of Mahoning Valley, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was the wife of the late Charles "Chick" Cunfer who passed away Sept. 17, 2006.
Born in Palmerton on Tuesday, July 7, 1925, she was a daughter of the late David and Annie (Zellers) Olewine.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a millworker in the garment industry in the local area and served as a homemaker/housewife tending to her family.
Joyce was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mahoning Valley. She loved a good game of pinochle and spending time with her loving family.
Surviving are two sons, James Cunfer and his wife, Tami, and David Cunfer and his companion, Bonnie Harley, of Mahoning Valley; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Margie Wehr.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, (Team-
The Forget Me Knots) 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-
Barre, PA 18701.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 13, 2020.