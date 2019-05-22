Joyce L. Musser

Joyce L. Musser, 85, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Hometown, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. She endured the devastating symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease for many years.

Born on Saturday, Nov. 25, 1933, in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Nemeth) Lux.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Emerson E. Musser; daughters, Joann M. Santizo, and her husband, Roberto, of Fairport, New York, and Linda M. Lakitsky of Cape May Beach, New Jersey; four adoring grandchildren, who lovingly called her Mimi, Chelsea and her husband, Max, Benjamin, Sarah and Emma; and two great-grandchildren, Otto and Ry.

A graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem, Joyce served as a receptionist and medical assistant for Dr. N.C. Bauzon for many years. Prior to her tenure with Dr. Bauzon, she worked for Dr. Richard E. Miller in Tamaqua.

She was an active member of St. Richards Catholic Church of Barnesville, and generously donated her time to many local organizations including the Tamaqua Adult Daycare Center, Miners Memorial Hospital, Meals-on-Wheels and the Hometown Fire Co.

Joyce loved to bowl, and actually met her husband, Emerson, through a bowling league. She also enjoyed playing cards, spending time at the beaches in Stone Harbor and Marco Island, and cheering on her beloved Phillies. She was an amazing baker of all things sweet, including her famous kiffles, which her family tries, but are never quite able to replicate.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Richard's Catholic Church, at 709 Barnesville Drive, Barnesville. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday. May 24, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Memorials gifts may be made to: Alzheimer's' Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Joyce can be shared by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary