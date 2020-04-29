|
Mrs. Joyce M. Ricciardi
Mrs. Joyce M. Ricciardi, 88, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, April 27, at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew streets, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Nicholas J. Ricciardi, who passed away on Oct. 31, 1989.
Born in Allentown, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 1932, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Florence (Roth) Dunkle.
Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a payroll bookeeper for several area businesses.
She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Jim Thorpe, where she formerly served as the church treasurer and on the church consistory. She volunteered and held a membership with the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Surviving are a brother, Marvin Dunkle, and his wife Joan, of Lehighton; and 16 nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sisters, Shirlene Smith, Patricia and Elaine Dunkle; and brothers, Donald, William, Dale, Lloyd and Larry Dunkle.
Service: Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Christ UCC, 4th & Center St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; or , Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 29, 2020