Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ricciardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Ricciardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. Ricciardi Obituary
Mrs. Joyce M. Ricciardi
Mrs. Joyce M. Ricciardi, 88, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, April 27, at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew streets, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Nicholas J. Ricciardi, who passed away on Oct. 31, 1989.
Born in Allentown, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 1932, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Florence (Roth) Dunkle.
Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a payroll bookeeper for several area businesses.
She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Jim Thorpe, where she formerly served as the church treasurer and on the church consistory. She volunteered and held a membership with the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Surviving are a brother, Marvin Dunkle, and his wife Joan, of Lehighton; and 16 nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sisters, Shirlene Smith, Patricia and Elaine Dunkle; and brothers, Donald, William, Dale, Lloyd and Larry Dunkle.
Service: Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Christ UCC, 4th & Center St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; or , Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -