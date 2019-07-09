Jozef Nieradka

Jozef Nieradka, 60, of Albrightsville, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, July 7, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Marta (Drazek) Nieradka. They were married for 32 years this past Feb. 17.

Born in Poland on Sept. 10, 1958, he was a son of Janina (Bednarz) Nieradka of Garfield, NJ, and the late Jan Nie-radka.

He was currently employed as a printing mechanic for Iridium Printing, East Stroudsburg.

Jozef was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton, and SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Whitehall.

In his spare time he enjoyed motorcycling, barbecuing and spending time with his wife and family.

Surviving are three daughters, Michelle Nieradka of Salem, Massachusetts, Sylvia, wife of Craig Dishong, and Angelica Nieradka, both of Lehighton; a sister, Irene Tomczyk of Garfield, NJ; three brothers, Stanley Nieradka of Clifton, NJ, Zbigniew Nieradka and Walter Nieradka, both of Garfield, NJ; two stepgranddaughters, Sara and Becca Dishong.

Service: Prayers will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 242 N. Third St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Call Wednesday, July 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 11, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, Pa. Interment in parish cemetery, N. Fourth St., Lehighton. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the church 18235; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on July 9, 2019